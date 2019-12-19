SDRC nationally lauded for divisive pest scheme

SOUTHERN Downs' divisive invasive pest scheme has been nationally recognised.

Southern Downs Regional Council was recently named the recipient of 2019’s Froggatt Award.

The award is named in honour of Walter Froggatt, a lone voice in the 1930s warning of the dangers of releasing the cane toad into Australia.

The council’s Invasive Pests Control Scheme recognises landholders for taking action on pests and weeds including African boxthorn, blackberry, cacti, rabbits and wild dogs.

“The scheme has led to unprecedented weed and animal control, gains in farm productivity and protection of the region’s natural areas,” Invasive Species Council CEO Andrew Cox said.

“The Southern Downs Regional Council is enlisting locals in the fight against the region’s most damaging pests and weeds in a scheme that empowers people to be actively involved in biosecurity.

“This extraordinary scheme will save the region $96 million over the next 30 years in environmental and social costs and will have untold benefits for the local community.”

Since its launch in 2017, it has been applied across more than 5000 rural properties in the area.

Councillor for Agriculture, Environment and Sustainability, Cameron Gow, said the scheme gives landholders the tools, advice and support they need to protect their property and income.

“Landholders are making gains from the economic, environmental and social benefits of the scheme,” Cr Gow said.

‘Working together we can create a pest free future and protect our land for future generations.

According to Mr Cox, the scheme has potential for broader application across Australia and has generated interest from state and local governments, with information being requested and shared across Queensland and beyond.