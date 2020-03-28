SDRC ELECTION: Voters say it’s time for change

FRESH FACES: Kerry and Ken Nelson feel it's time to give another group of people a go at leading the Southern Downs.

FRESH FACES: Kerry and Ken Nelson feel it's time to give another group of people a go at leading the Southern Downs. Bianca Hrovat

THERE is change in the air on the Southern Downs where residents say they're voting differently this election.

Years of punishing drought presented an unprecedented challenge to the previous group of councillors, who on one hand secured government funding for water carting, but on the other approved the transport of local water from a Chinese-owned company to a distribution centre on the Gold Coast.

Their actions appeared inadequate in the face of their constituents' struggles, according to Kerry and Ken Nelson from Tannymorel.

"I think everyone has had enough," Mrs Nelson said.

"Everybody has been struggling and nothing is getting done.

"Why would we vote them back in?"

Road maintenance was a key issue for the Nelsons, who said they were sick of poor road conditions around their side of town.

Over in Killarney, Jim and Kath Bloomfield said the region was due for a change.

"I don't think the council has done that much over their term, really," Mr Bloomfield said.

"They need to make it easier for businesses to grow here."

The sentiment was echoed by rural resident John Wehmyer, who said he felt there was a lack of rural representation and understanding in the current council.

"They could've done a lot better," Mr Wehmyer said.

"We need some new faces."

Ethan Webb said there was a quiet push around town for Pennisi, though he himself wasn't sure who he'd vote for.

Ultimately, water remained the number one issue for all voters questions.

Relative newcomer Karen Martelli said she was concerned for the quality of the drinking water, after recent complaints of discolouration and chlorinated smell.

"We need clean drinking water," Ms Martelli said.

"Without water we have no life."

Election polls closed at 5pm this afternoon and results are expected tomorrow.