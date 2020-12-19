Screams and crying as Queensland's top ATAR scores revealed

Queensland’s top students have been revealed with just 30 achieving the highest Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 99.95 across the state.

Queensland’s top students have been revealed with just 30 achieving the highest Australian Tertiary Admission Rank of 99.95 across the state.

The first Queensland students to receive the highest ATAR have been revealed with top-performing students celebrating achieving the best ranking of 99.95.

The results were published earlier than expected today with 30 Queensland students achieving the perfect score while 694 achieved a 98.9 and above, and 5,343 students received a 91.50 above, and in total 19,524 finished above a ranking of 65.50.

Brisbane Girls Grammar School student Matina Samios, 18 said after a sleepless night it was a relief to wake up to the ATAR of her dreams.

The Australian Tertiary Admission Rank is used for university entrance and the highest ranking on the 2,000 point scale is 99.95, which decreases in increments of 0.05 to 0.

Brisbane Girls Grammar student Matina Samios received a 99.95. Picture: Supplied

"Pretty much the first thing I did was open my laptop and head to the website because I really wanted to know, and I was very very surprised, I started screaming and I was crying and my mum rushed in, it was a great moment," she told The Courier-Mail.

"At about 7.30 this morning I thought maybe they would release them for 9am and I thought I couldn't wait another hour-and-a-half.

"Such a great end to such a not-so-great year, it's a great early Christmas present."

Ms Samios was dux of the prestigious girls school and hoped to achieve the highest ranking to study medicine at Griffith University.

"It's such a relief, it's a weight lifted off my shoulders," she said.

Brisbane Grammar School student dux Lewis Luck, 17 was also one of the thirty students around the state to receive an ATAR of 99.95.

Brisbane Grammar School student Lewis Luck received an ATAR of 99.95. Picture: Supplied

It was the ultimate moment of satisfaction for Mr Luck, "it was a good sense of fulfilment that 13 years of schooling has culminated in something amazing".

"I'm not 100 per cent sure yet but I'm thinking computer science or engineering, I'm thinking of going to study in Melbourne," he said.

"STEM is the interesting way the world is moving, that's what I'm interested in pursuing as a career.

"I was actually pretty relaxed about it, last night they released our external exam results at midnight so I saw my group chat was going off at midnight about results but they hadn't got an ATAR."

But Mr Luck said he was asleep by 10pm because he didn't think they would be published early and was trying not to stress out.

"At the end of the day, we've done all the work we can, people probably had a rough idea of what they were going to get anyway," he said.

"It came out early, it was about 7.30 that it came out, not sure why they did that."

The Southport School's Vishaak Gangasandra, 17, also received a 99.95.

"I feel quite excited but knowing that I also know it was a lot of hard work and made a lot of sacrifices this year, so it's paid off," he said.

Mr Gangasandra said he was very happy to achieve the top ranking, but said he knew schooling was about more than just academics.

TSS student Vishaak Gangasandra, 17, with his parents. The Gold Coast student received an ATAR of 99.95.

"It's about getting involved in everything you can, sport, extracurricular activities, spending time with friends and doing what you love," he said.

He hopes to study medicine at the University of Sydney, but said he also had an interview with Harvard University to study neuroscience.

"I actually got straight to bed last night, hoping the time would go by and I would wake up and results would be out, I was quite nervous so tried to sleep it off," he said.

"This morning my father told me that the ATARs had been released early, he told me to check and he was just so, so happy for me.

"I was so excited when I saw my ATAR, my mother was next to me and I gave her the strongest hug I have ever given anybody for all the support she's given me over the past 13 years and my life."

Originally published as 'Screams, crying': Top ATAR students revealed