Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept.
The man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Sunday morning and committed an indecent act towards a 21-year-old woman while she slept. Contributed
Crime

Screams as young woman woken by masturbating intruder

23rd Dec 2019 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after he allegedly broke into a Sunshine Coast backpacker hotel and masturbated over the top of a young woman early Sunday morning.

About 4am, the man allegedly broke into the Caloundra Backpackers on Omrah Ave and entered several rooms.

In one room a 21-year-old woman was sleeping and was woken by a man masturbating over the top of her, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Christ Eaton said.

Police have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. Contributed

The woman yelled at the man, who then ran from the hostel in an unknown direction.

The man (pictured) is described as having a dark complexion, solid build, short dark hair and was wearing black shorts, dark coloured shoes and a silver necklace.

He also has a tattoo on his upper chest/shoulder.

Police are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man to come forward.

More Stories

Show More
caloundra backpackers crime editors picks sexual assault sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        premium_icon “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        News Why the Southern Downs Community Relief group have doubled their donations this weekend for Christmas.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        Aussie traveller donates more than 100 Christmas hampers

        premium_icon Aussie traveller donates more than 100 Christmas hampers

        News The well followed Aussie traveller has done his part to help those in need this...

        BoM says smoke haze will continue to hang around

        BoM says smoke haze will continue to hang around

        News The Bureau of Metereology are predicting Stanthorpe’s smoke haze to hang around.