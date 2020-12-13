‘Screaming and bleeding’: Teen relives shark bite terror

Eamon Kriz was just 10 when he was bitten on the foot by a shark at Peregian Beach.

He's now 19 and while his scars may have faded, the memory of November 28, 2011, remains.

"We were just taking our dog for a walk after school with my brother, sister and dad," Mr Kriz said.

"My siblings and I went swimming, I went to dive under a wave and when I went to push off the bottom and come back up I felt a sharp pain in my foot.

"I first thought I must have stepped on a sharp shell or something like that.

"When I came out of the water I was just screaming and in a lot of pain there was a lot of blood."

A shark left puncture marks on Eamon Kriz’s foot in 2011. Picture Geoff Potter

Mr Kriz said his brother and sister helped to carry him back to the beach and into the arms of his dad.

"My dad carried me home and put my leg under hot water which gave me some relief," he said.

"You could see the quite serious bite marks, I think it was two perfect rows on the top and two perfect rows on the bottom.

"It was quite clear it was a shark that had gotten me."

Puncture marks on Eamon’s foot back in 2011. Picture: Geoff Potter

Mr Kriz said the bite was so clean he didn't require stitches.

"I was quite young when it happened so they've actually healed over now," Mr Kriz said.

"It's actually quite funny, the one lot of scars that you'd actually want to keep but unfortunately they've grown over."

'He bit my artery': Shark yanks paddleboarder into water

Santa stop here: 135 of the best Christmas light displays

It didn't take him long to jump back into the water.

"I got back into the water as soon as it healed over which was like the next week," he said.

"You can either go two ways with it when something like that happens, you can never go in the water again or you can feel more comfortable.

"I actually feel more comfortable because I think what are the odds of being bitten twice."

Eamon Kriz was bitten by a shark at Peregian Beach in 2011.

It took a while for Mr Kriz and his family to figure out what type of shark had bitten him.

"My dad sent it (photo) off to quite a few different places to identify the bite marks," Mr Kriz said.

"We're fairly certain now it was a sandbar shark.

"They're known to bite and release if they're accidentally stood on or if they think they'll be stood on and they're known to swim around murky waters after storms.

"So it was just wrong place, wrong time.

"I still get out and surf quite often and if I do know if there's a bull shark or a tiger shark around I'll still be getting out of the water but I always feel comfortable."