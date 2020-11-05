‘SCORCHER’: Stanthorpe to battle through soaring temps

MERCURY RISING: Warwick residents are being urged to prepare for the hot, dry conditions bringing increased fire risk to the region. Photo: Erin Smith.

STANTHORPE residents are being warned to prepare for soaring temperatures this week, with a “near-zero” chance of rain or storms to bring any relief.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Stanthorpe and its surrounds will reach a very warm 30C, with Warwick and Goondiwindi to hit a sweltering 34C and 36C respectively.

Predictions from BOM and unofficial online forecaster Weatherzone indicated temperatures will remain in the high 20s for the rest of the week, with Sunday to bring the first cool change at 21C.

BOM meteorologist Livio Regano urged residents to stay as hydrated and cool as possible, with a near zero chance of rain to break the “dangerous conditions”.

“We’re still dropping to around 10C overnight, as the low moisture and no clouds means there’s not heat being trapped at night,” Mr Regano said.

“There is the outside chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon, but very dry, so lots of lightning with no rain.

“In general, in the next seven days across the Southern Downs, don’t expect any rain; these storms would be a pleasant surprise, but there’s no more than a 10 per cent chance of rain.”

This week’s combination of rising temperatures and dry, hot north-westerly winds has also pushed the region’s fire risk to “severe” today, which will decrease to “very high” tomorrow.

At this stage, forecasts from BOM indicate Stanthorpe can expect the warm, dry, and sunny weather to continue into next week.