Crime

SCOOPED UP: Police catch ice cream truck thief after crash

Marguerite Cuddihy
Laura Blackmore
Michael Nolan

16th Dec 2019 5:15 PM | Updated: 17th Dec 2019 1:09 PM
A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat has landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege Dempsey Jacobs, 28, stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma ­service station in Maryborough at 6.45am on ­Monday.

Jacobs then allegedly drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control of the vehicle on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a ­vehicle, obstructing police, breaching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

His matter was mentioned in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon.

The matter was adjourned to Murgon Magistrates Court to Tuesday.

He spent the night in custody at the Murgon watch house.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and was later rescued by another Streets truck.

It's not the first truck robbery the region has been linked to.

Earlier this year a garbage truck was stolen from Brisbane city, and believed to have been taken to the South Burnett.

The council truck was allegedly taken by two people from outside the Roma Street Transit Centre about 3.15am on Sunday, August 11 while the driver was collecting a bin.

Police believed the vehicle was taken to the Benarkin area and appealed for residents to come forward.

The ice cream truck incident brings vehicle offences for the Cherbourg region to a total of 80 for the year so far.

They included 15 disqualified driving offences, 12 offences of stealing from a vehicle or entering a vehicle with the intent to steal, and 31 other traffic offences.

South Burnett

