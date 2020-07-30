School’s history remembered in unique way

READY TO SCARE: Students from Pozieres State School will work on their scarecrow 'Cobber' to enter into the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival.

READY TO SCARE: Students from Pozieres State School will work on their scarecrow 'Cobber' to enter into the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival.

A RICH connection to the World Wars has been the unique motivator for a Granite Belt school’s entry into the Tamborine Mountain Scarecrow Festival.

Pozieres State School principal Adrian Fenney said the school’s scarecrow ‘Cobber’ would pay homage to its history with the French region.

“A little sort of memorial to (the Pozieres people and veterans), so it couldn’t be a jolly happy thing,” Mr Fenney said.

“I would like people to pass our exhibit and maybe have a sombre thought about war and what it has done to the world and reflect on the sacrifices of men and women.”

The two-day festival will feature entries from schools around the Tamborine region, with five Granite Belt schools taking up the challenge.

Mr Fenney said the school’s small cohort of students was eager to take on the challenge of making the scarecrow.

“The kids here being young, we teach them about all wars, and how important it is to remember history,” he said.

“They don’t have the ‘sophistication of the city’, they live the simple life in the country and anything that we do they find joyous.”

While Mr Fenney said students were looking forward to displaying their hard work, it would also serve as an opportunity to raise money for the centenary next year.

The school are expected to celebrate 100th birthday on June 21, 2021, however no date has been set for the occasion with the current uncertainty due to coronavirus.

“(Fundraising) isn’t’ the main reason we decided to enter, it’s about getting involved in something we can think about and we feel is important,” he said.

“However all the proceeds we raise, will go to our organisation.”

Pozieres State School’s scarecrow will be on display on September 19 and 20 in Avoca Park, Mount Tamborine.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Rep netball hits courts with surprising standouts

Businesswoman vows to shake-up wedding industry

Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

Elderly volunteers shaken by brazen theft

Businesses prepared to gamble on future, workers to win