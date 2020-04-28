Schools continue to embrace online learning challenges

WHILE students continue to learn from home, Stanthorpe schools are finding new and creative ways to continue the cohesion between students despite the social distancing restrictions.

For Stanthorpe Primary School, the school is updating its Facebook page regularly, putting the call out to parents to share the ways they are learning from home.

As for St Joseph's School, principal Andrew Kendall said the school would be making history this week holding its first virtual assembly.

"The virtual assembly is to keep students informed about what is happening around the school," Mr Kendall said.

"To give them some learning tips and, most importantly, to maintain contact with each other as a whole school community."

With the school's sport carnivals cancelled until further notice, Mr Kendall said students had been provided with exercises and activities to do from home.

"We are not planning on holding them (sport carnivals) on an online platform," he said.

"However students are provided with exercises to maintain their physical activity during this time."

As for Year 6 student Hamish Organ, he is trying to embrace the changes to his learning the best he can.

"It's definitely a different approach to learning by working at home," Hamish said.

"It is challenging but with the help from our teacher we will all work through this to the best of our ability."

While her final year of schooling has taken a different turn than what she was hoping for, St Joseph's vice-captain Danielle Musumeci said there was nothing she could do other than keep positive.

"I know everyone is being affected by the same thing at the moment," she said.

"I am just taking it in my stride and doing the best I can."

From a parent's perspective, it's business as usual at the Rickard household, where mother of seven Katrina Rickard is keeping busy with the schooling of six of her children who attend both Stanthorpe primary and high schools.

"The primary schooling is fine, it's high schooling that is a little bit more difficult," she said.

"We have just been going with the flow and if they need help they can come and get me - if I can't help them then we email the teacher.

"It's no different to having them home on school holidays."

Students across Queensland will continue online learning until May 22, with the current regulations to be reviewed by the government on May 15.