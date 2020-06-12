Menu
A school has been quickly shut down after a
A school has been quickly shut down after a "probable" coronavirus case was found.
Health

Another school closes down after 'probable' virus case found

12th Jun 2020 8:14 AM

Rose Bay Public School, in Sydney's harbourside east, has closed after a "probable" case of coronavirus was found.

The NSW Department of Education said students would immediately return to learning from home as investigations continued.

"We wish to advise you that Rose Bay Public School will be non-operational for on-site learning tomorrow, Friday June 12, 2020," the department said in a statement.

"All students will undertake at-home learning tomorrow.

"The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance, as a precaution the school will be non-operational while we await confirmation from NSW Health."

The Rose Bay case is the third time a school community in Sydney's east has been hit with coronavirus in a month.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7285 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1063 in Queensland, 1699 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 601 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Follow our live coverage below.

 

Originally published as School shut after 'probable' case found

