School opens up agricultural pathways for students

NEW opportunities have opened up for students at St Joseph’s school, who will have modern farming technology at their fingertips.

Not only will the school’s agricultural science program be extended to senior students, but a major expansion of the previous facilities is also in the works.

School principal Andrew Kendall said it was all part of the effort to extend agricultural opportunities to students.

“A key focus for 2020 has been the expansion of the agricultural science facilities,” Mr Kendall said.

Plans for St Joseph's School hothouse and butterfly greenhouse.

“The aim of the new facilities is to provide learning spaces that provide student with access to state-of-the-art practices and technology – that is access to modern farming technology.”

He said an application was currently being processed by council to build an advanced climate-controlled hothouse and butterfly greenhouse on the school’s vacant land.

“The hothouse is inspired by the new agricultural science facility at the University of Southern Queensland.

“It will incorporate modern technology and provide students with the opportunity to study about sustainable agricultural practices.

“It will allow students to learn how to grow crops in conditions where there is limited water supply due to drought and varied weather conditions such as cold and hail.”

As for the butterfly greenhouse, Mr Kendall said the intent was to allow younger children to visit the school and learn about the insect and its interesting life cycle.

“This will include children from local kindergartens and childcare centres,” he said.

The school will also have 3.5 hectares of land at Applethorpe to raise sheep’s and chickens and grow a variety of crops.

In a region surrounded by agriculture, Mr Kendall is confident the program will soar.

“The new agricultural science teacher Allan Lahey brings 17 years of teaching experience as well as his own farming experience to the role.

“His teaching focus is on providing students with an education about a broad range of farming practices as well as instilling in the students some business acumen – that is ‘what you grow, you sell to sustain and expand the business’.”