Crime

School goes into lockdown after alleged stabbing

by Luke Mortimer
3rd Feb 2020 6:25 PM
A SPECIAL school on the Gold Coast went into lockdown after a student allegedly stabbed a teacher with a pair of scissors.

Queensland Police officers were called to Southport Special School on Kumbari Ave about 11am on Monday.

A female student, 17, reported to have behavioural issues allegedly attacked the teacher.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took to the woman to hospital in a stable condition.

The school's principal issued a letter to parents and caregivers.

Principal Susan Christensen spoke of "a serious incident" in which "a staff member was injured".

"The school was placed in lockdown for a short period as a precautionary measure. All of our students are safe and unharmed," it read.

"I want to reassure you that we treat the safety and welfare of your children, our students and out staff as our highest priority.

"Some other students witnessed the incident and may understandably be distressed. We have contacted those students' families."

Ms Christensen said support staff were on hand, including a guidance officer.

Queensland Ambulance could not detail the extent of the teacher's injuries.

