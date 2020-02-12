School gears up for massive milestone celebration

CELEBRATION TIME: Amiens State School will hold its 100 year centenary celebration at the end of March.

AMIENS State School is preparing for its biggest celebration in history, with principal Dale Minchenton saying it is going to be so big that staff are concerned about the parking.

“We keep thinking how are we going to fit all of these people in here,” Ms Minchenton said. Amiens State School will be celebrating its 100th year in late March, with Ms Minchenton calling for “anyone and everyone who has ever had anything to do with the school”.

“We have been getting in touch with every living principal and staff member that taught here.”

But Ms Minchenton said it’s not just a celebration for the teaching staff.

“Former students, P & C personnel, cleaners, groundsmen, advisers and anybody else who has contributed to this great little country school is welcome.”

She said it is going to be a “massive” day, one of the reasons why Ms Minchenton held off her retirement for an extra year.

“I’m an older lady and I could have been retired by now. To be the principal as we cross over into this milestone is just amazing.

“So many principals have contributed to this school along the way. To think I am the one making all these decisions about such an important day is incredible.”

The centenary celebration will take place on March 28.

For all inquires call Amiens State School on 4683 3177 or visit Amiens State School Centenary on Facebook for more information.