Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

School Footy Show: Qld’s best young league players named

by Nic Darveniza
31st Aug 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Queensland's top schoolboy rugby league stars will be crowned during Monday night's School Footy Show.

The results of the inaugural best and fairest Michael Morgan Medal for the Aaron Payne Cup and the Justin Hodges Medal for the Allan Langer Cup will be revealed from 7pm.

Joining the program on Monday night will be Ignatius Park head coach Steven Lansley, whose side produced the biggest upset of the school rugby league season when they shocked local rivals Kirwan State High 24-8 in the North Queensland competition.

Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Aaron Payne Cup; Kirwan State High School and Mackay State High. Kirwan's Jeremiah Nanai scores. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lansley revealed the secret to his side's success over the reigning State champions and how other schools can follow in Iggy Park's trailblazing footsteps.

Viewers can catch all the highlights from the final week of the Aaron Payne and Langer Cup competitions, plus the scoring plays from Keebra Park's Titans Cup win over Marsden in the inaugural Titans Cup women's division.

Kirwan prop Jacob Taia makes his first appearance on the School Footy Show with a player profile.

All that, plus previews of the semi-final clashes in both competitions, makes episode five of the School Footy Show can't-miss TV.

The School Footy Show will be broadcast live across the News Australia network.

Originally published as School Footy Show: Qld's best young league players named

More Stories

aaron payne cup editors picks langer cup rugby league school footy show

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        Premium Content One new QLD virus case amid fears of cluster spreading

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus amid fears a cluster in south Brisbane has not been controlled.

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business $2.5 billion has been wiped from 10 of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Premium Content COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Your roundup of the biggest news from the Southern Downs Regional Council, all in...