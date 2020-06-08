School confirms centenary celebration date

IN THE MAKING: The Summit State School plans on holding its 100th year celebrations in late 2021.

CENTENARY celebrations for The Summit State School are in the pipeline, as the school gears up for its 100th birthday in 2021.

Established on August 29, 1921, school P and C president Fiona Magnussen said the event would hold a great amount of significance to the community.

“These celebrations are not only important to our small school but also to the greater community to preserve our history and heritage,” Ms Magnussen said.

“The last few years have been tough for our area so hopefully these events will help to boost the spirits.”

She said the event was planned to take place on the first weekend in September 2021.

“There will be activities at the school during the day and then an evening celebration at a venue yet to be decided.”

The celebrations will not just be for current students and families, but everyone from the schools 100-year history.

“We are also compiling a coffee table book about the history of the school along with stories from years gone.

“It will include recipes from all families past, present, future and extended,” she said.

If you would like to become involved contact the school on 4683 2333 or Fiona on 0429201179 or fionamag@me.com.