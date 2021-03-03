Scavengers hunt for Stanthorpe sights in fundraiser event

GOOD CAUSE: The fundraiser will raise money for the The Stanthorpe Little Theatre expansion.

GOOD CAUSE: The fundraiser will raise money for the The Stanthorpe Little Theatre expansion.

Wildly dressed cars and passengers are driving into the Granite Belt soon and the fun display is all to help a loved community space expand.

STILL NEED TO ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION? CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT HOW.

The Grape Escape is a scavenger hunt organised by Stanthorpe Little Theatre to raise funds for a desperately needed expansion.

Secretary Annie Mitchell said the first slab had been laid on the welcome expansion to the front foyer, which would see an additional meeting space created, including a ticket box, commercial grade kitchen, bar and front deck.

“It’s going to open up the theatre to be a true community space,” she said.

“With the renovations, there’ll be a space for groups to have workshops and meeting and proper catering to actual events, and a bar for people to enjoy before and after shows.” However, funds to continue the project were double what the non-for-profit organisation had.

That’s where the idea of a scavenger hunt came into play.

From clues that might take them from an “enormous apple” or activities that might make them recite a sonnet, Mrs Mitchell said it was an exciting way to draw in tourists and those who might be unaware of the Little Theatre.

With prizes for best dressed vehicle, least kilometres used, and best themed crew, there were a multitude of ways to join.

“We were looking for something different to bring in people outside of Stanthorpe and showcase our beautiful district,” she said.

“It’s also bringing in the theatre with the costumes and stuff

“It’s shocking how few people know where the Little Theatre is. They’ll say ‘we’ve been here 30 years and didn't know where it was’, so hopefully this entices people to come and have a look.”

The day would also feature a Show and Shine after the competition for those wanting to show of their snazzy rides.

The Grape Escape kicks off at the Stanthorpe Little Theatre on April 11, with registration opening at 7.30am and the first cars scheduled for 8.30am.

The Show and Shine would start from 12.30pm.

Entry for the scavenger hunt is $20 per vehicle and can be paid on the day.

Stanthorpe Little Theatre is located at 20 Connors St.