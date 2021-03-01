‘Scary’: Rugby League legend Rabs rattled after robbery

Rugby League Hall of Famer Ray Warren has detailed the harrowing experience of being broken into and robbed during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Broadcaster Ray Warren is the only media member to be inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame for his services to the game. Alongside the accolades he received was the "irreplaceable" diamond-encrusted gold ring stolen from his Castle Hill home.

The 77-year-old said he was asleep at the time with his wife Holly and grandchildren Holly and Mateo also in the house.

Ray Warren said he knows there are worse victims of crime than him. Picture. Phil Hillyard

"It was a harrowing experience when you get broken into like that and invaded. It is quite scary but the good thing is, the upside is, nobody got hurt. Thank god for that," he told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"I can't express strongly enough the help we have had from the police. They have been all over it, believe me. Yesterday there was an inspector walking up and down the street where I live. The Minister police, he sent me a text and I just can't believe the amount of help that has been offered by so many people."

Ray, or Rabs Warren, is known as the voice of rugby league after being involved in the sport for more than 50 years.

The NRL Hall of Fame ring. Picture: Instagram.

While he hopes to get the ring back, Mr Warren said the police have bigger fish to fry.

"You have got to keep things in perspective, there are lots of people out there suffering as victims of crime, much, much, much more serious crimes," he said.

The public was first alerted to the theft when his daughter Holly took to Facebook, pleading for help on Sunday.

"Between 2am-5am, someone broke into our family home, while my parents were asleep upstairs and my son and myself were asleep two metres away from where they entered," she said.

"They ransacked my handbag, my dad's office, stole our car keys and a wallet. But worst of all they stole something irreplaceable. My dad's 'Hall of Fame Ring'. For anyone who knows my dad, knows he has worked extremely hard to get where he is and he doesn't deserve this."

Originally published as 'Scary': Rugby League legend Rabs rattled after robbery

Ray Warren pictured with Stacey Jones, Danny Buderus, Craig Young and Ruben Wiki at the 2019 NRL Hall of Fame awards.