SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

SPOOKED AWAY: This year’s Spooky Walk has been called-off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

STANTHORPE’S Spooky Walk has become a casualty of COVID-19, with the cancellation of the event leaving children without a chance to don their Halloween costumes.

This year’s walk, organised by the Stanthorpe Rotary Club, was expected to be the first held at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds after its rise in popularity over the past three years.

Club secretary Ann Richardson said the ever-changing COVID restrictions prompted the cancellation.

“When COVID came along and we looked at all the rules, we felt it was too difficult for us to meet,” she said.

“We tentatively discussed the idea of having a Spooky drive-in but for the same reasons – safety of patrons, providing something worth attending, covering our costs – we made the decision that it was better off waiting.”

Last year’s event saw more than 1500 children participate in Halloween-themed arts, crafts and scary maze.

Halloween lovers will have to wait another 12 months to don their finest costumes.

Mrs Richardson said the Spooky Walk was about bringing families together.

“The original reason for us starting this wasn’t only because Halloween has the potential for fun but also because it helped families get together without roaming the street,” she said.

“We have just as many kids dressed up as princesses as there are ghosts.”

Mrs Richardson said work was under way to make next year “bigger and better”.

“We’re planning to use some of the facilities at the Showgrounds that we didn’t have at the park in previous years,” she said.

“At the grounds, we’ve got the wool pavilion where we can set up a great atmosphere, we’ve got the cattle run that we can turn into a maze.

“It’s all going to be there just different.”

