Scallopini strikes in Sunshine Coast Cup

WINNER: Boris Thornton claimed victory with Scallopini in the Sunshine Coast Cup. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

The connections of Scallopini were celebrating a change in fortune after he charged to victory in the Sunshine Coast Cup on Saturday.

The five-year-old won the $150,000 handicap race by a nose, ahead of Niccanova, with Persuader in hot pursuit.

It was a welcome return to form for the Steven O'Dea-trained charge, who was stifled for a run in the lucrative Magic Millions Sprint on the Gold Coast a fortnight ago.

And for jockey Boris Thornton, it was a breakthrough win.

"(It's great) to get my first listed winner, especially having (sister) Steph in the race," he said.

Stephanie has emerged as one of the state's top apprentices since moving from Victoria to Queensland in August.

"It's great to have her up here (in Queensland)," Boris said.

He was delighted to be aboard Scallopini ($5) again, after things went awry last time around.

"Everything that could have went wrong, went wrong," he said.

"It's a big credit to Steve and all the owners.

"I can't thank them enough for sticking by me and giving me this chance on this horse.

"We know he's got the ability and it's great to come out and show it because he hasn't had much luck this prep.

"Steve and all the team, they've done a fantastic job and it means a lot (to win)."

Stable foreman Matt Hoysted said Scallopini's win in the 1400m race was "well deserved", particularly after his last run.

"He obviously had no luck at all two weeks ago on Magic Millions Day."

"He was logged in the right spot behind Champagne Cuddles and unfortunately, she just took him out of the race (after breaking down)."

Hoysted said the VRC Sprint would be looked at.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Thornton rode two winners on the Sunshine Coast while Ryan Maloney won three races in a row, on the 10-race card.