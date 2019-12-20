Menu
FILL ‘ER UP! Santa hopes for rain this Christmas. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL.
News

Santa could ride into town on a rain cloud this year

Bianca Hrovat
20th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

SANTA may ride in on a rain cloud this year, answering the Christmas wishes of many Southern Downs residents.

There is a 50 per cent chance of seeing rain on Christmas Day, according to both BOM and Weatherzone meteorologists, with a far higher chance recorded on the Weatherzone app.

“The chance for rain will pick up from Monday and includes a chance of both showers and storms,” said BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff.

“We’ll probably see rain Tuesday and Wednesday, with less of a chance on Thursday.

Totals are only predicted to be around 5mm, but more could fall for lucky residents who find themselves beneath “the right cloud.”

According to Ms Hoff, residents living near the Main Range or the NSW border have the greatest prospect of seeing a little, rainy Christmas cheer.

“Generally areas a little higher up have a better chance of seeing that rain, and as we get closer to the NSW border that are increasing chances,” Ms Hoff said.

Kim Westcott from Weatherzone said Christmas Eve held the greatest promise for rain in the region.

The brief weather system could do a fantastic job of lifting Southern Downs spirits, according to Warwick drought relief co-ordinator Sally Edwards.

“Already last week when a storm hit we noticed people’s spirits lift,” Mrs Edwards said.

“It would be magnificent if we could see rain on Christmas, we would be so excited.

“But even if we do, we believe we’ll need to continue providing drinking water for many more months to come.”

