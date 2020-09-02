Samsung’s new $2999 folding phone

Samsung has given away more details about its upcoming update to the revolutionary but troubled Galaxy Fold range, with a new foldable smartphone from the South Korean powerhouse available to order from next week.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is one in an exciting new range of foldable devices that can go from the compact size of a smartphone to the more productive size of a tablet, an emerging industry niche that has had only a handful of entries to date.

Samsung's $2999 Galaxy Z Fold 2.

RELATED: Your old iPhone could be worth thousands

RELATED: China's global dominance is 'done'

"The foldable category is an undeniably fascinating space and one that is driving a lot of intrigue and conversion from other brands," Samsung Australia mobile vice-president Garry McGregor said.

"Australian consumers have been incredibly receptive to the way in which we've been able to reinvent and reimagine the foldable category," he added.

"It is the way of the future and we are committed to pioneering the innovation of this form factor; pushing the boundaries of technology and engineering to develop unparalleled experiences and capabilities for our customers."

Unfortunately with the device in its larger form, you might struggle to use it while keeping your balance after paying one arm and one leg for it.

The Fold 2 will retail in Australia for $2999, the same price as the original Galaxy Fold which sold out within hours of going on sale here in September last year at the same price.

RELATED: 'Ridiculous' phone prices slammed

Samsung's $2999 Galaxy Z Fold 2.

If you missed out on your chance to pick up one of those you might be interested in the new phone, and you'll be getting a better product.

Not only has the Fold2 so far managed to avoid the rocky launch, redesign, and relaunch of its predecessor, it's packing a larger front screen.

The front of the phone now features a full-face 6.2-inch display, which unfolds into a 7.6-inch tablet with 120Hz refresh rates.

Craftsmanship is a big focus, after all if you're going to spend $3000 on a phone you want it to last.

Samsung said the new phone has been re-engineered with a sleeker design, and a better hinge that can "sweep" debris out of its delicate inner-workings, as well as a "Flex Mode" that keeps the display fixed at an angle like you can do with a laptop.

The Fold2 using its “Flex Mode” hinge.

While the phone is more of a luxury status symbol, Samsung has also made productivity a focus in the hope the dual use device appeals to business users as well, despite costing the same as two of the productivity focused Note 20 phones the company recently launched.

Some of these features include the Multi-Active Window feature that lets you run two apps side-by-side, or multiple instances of the same app.

This is useful if you're doing something like reviewing multiple documents in the Files app of the phone or transferring content from one app to another.

Hidden somewhere in the complicated sandwich of displays and hinges that make up the phone is 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 4500mAh battery capable of wired or wireless fast charging, 5G connectivity and an octa-core processor.

Pre-orders for the Z Fold2 (available in bronze and black) open on Wednesday September 9, before going on sale on Friday September 25.

A 5G version of Z Flip is also on the way. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images for Samsung

Samsung has also announced a 5G version of its other foldable the Z Flip will also be available in Australia.

The Z Flip 5G will be available from October 9 for the slightly more attainable price of $2149.

Originally published as Samsung's new $2999 folding phone