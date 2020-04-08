Same message echoed across region for Easter weekend

STAY HOME: Despite the region’s slow in confirmed cases, social distancing restrictions are more important than ever.

“STAY home and stay safe” is the constant message being spread across our region at the moment, as the Easter long weekend nears.

Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan said he had seen a positive reaction from the community regarding the restrictions.

“Residents have shown great dedication to maintaining the 1.5m social distancing,” Mr Keenan said.

“People are adapting their lifestyle to ensure that the most vulnerable in our community are protected from Covid-19.

“It is also really excellent to see people maintaining their health and fitness under the current restrictions.

“Exercise is an excellent way to help maintain your mental health as well.”

While this is positive news, Mr Keenan is urging the community to stay home and safe over the Easter long weekend.

“Stay in your town, stay in your suburb, stay in your home, and stay safe,” he said.

Residents are reminded that travel should be restricted to four essential reasons only:

1. Purchase of food and other essential supplies

2. Access to healthcare or assisting vulnerable persons with access to healthcare

3. Exercise, while still maintaining social distances

4. Work and education if these cannot be undertaken at home

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases makes a slow decline, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said social distancing had never been so important.

“The Health Minister and I have always said that day to day the number of new cases would vary, and the most important thing is to look at the trend,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ve seen some great achievements over the past few days, with 13 new cases in Tuesday’s figures.

“So we don’t want people to now think it’s OK to socialise and travel during the break.

“We need everyone to please do the right thing. I know we can do it if we all work together.”

Queensland now has 934 confirmed cases, 40 of those in the Darling Downs Health region.

Despite no new cases in our health region for the last three days, health officials are echoing the premier’s message.

“Our overall message is that staying home will save lives. We urge people not to leave their homes unless they have to.”

The 40 cases among our region are spread between Toowoomba, Oakey, Kingaroy, Miles, Chinchilla and Warwick, with Stanthorpe yet to see its first confirmed case.