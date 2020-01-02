Sam gets a taste of big time

BIG SHOT: 12-year-old Sam Rametta will travel to the United Kingdom in September 2020.

FOOTBALL: An up-and-coming football star has shown he’s got what it takes, being selected to travel overseas with the Euro Football Star squad in September next year.

Euro Football Star is an organisation that provides young Australian football stars with the opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom to catch a glimpse of what the industry is all about.

The organisation held a testing session in Warwick earlier in the month and 12-year-old Stanthorpe State High School student Sam Rametta proved that he’s one to watch.

The youngster placed in the top five per cent of players across Australia for his age group and was offered a position on the Euro Star Squad for 2020.

“They test you on five basic skills that you need to learn – there is one-on-one, your speed on your shot, speed dribbling, passing and your lofted pass,” Sam said.

Sam is set to travel to the UK in late 2020 where he will spend two weeks playing against UK youth teams, training with some of the best coaches in the industry and attending live Premier League games.

The football fanatic has been kicking goals since he could walk, according to Sam’s mother Nicole Rametti, who said they would be silly to pass up such a great opportunity.

“It’s a lot of money but we thought this chance might not come again,” Mrs Rametta said.

“He’s still pretty young but it’s a great experience for him to go and see what it’s like over there and how much he has to push himself to get to that sort next level.”

Mrs Rametta said the family spent half their life in the car, travelling back and forth for Sam’s training sessions and games.

“Three days a week for training, plus games anywhere from Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Toowoomba,” she said.

“It’s a very big commitment but when they love it that’s what you do.”

Mrs Rametta said the love of football ran in the family.

Sam has his Dad, Anthony, who has coached the youngster since he first started in under-6s, and his older brother to look up to.

“The day that he started walking my husband and his big brother had soccer balls at his feet,” Mrs Rametta said.

“Sometimes my brother takes me down to the Ballandean oval and we do all these training drills,” Sam said.

“I like playing against him because he’s so much bigger which makes me work harder.”

Sam’s Dad and older brother Ben will accompany him to the UK next year, while Mrs Rametta is left at home to hold the fort.

“It’s going to be like the dreams boys’ trip,” Mrs Rametta said.

“Nothing but soccer, soccer, soccer for 16 days,” she said.

Aside from football, Sam is going into Year 8 at Stanthorpe State High School next year and said he liked hanging out with his friends, playing handball and basketball.

“We have always given them the choice if they want to play another sport or an instrument, but it’s always been soccer,” Mrs Rametta said.

Sam will now have a couple of weeks off before training starts up again in January, with a big year ahead of him.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Mrs Rametta said.

“When you have this opportunity, you may as well take them because you don’t know what next year is going to bring.”