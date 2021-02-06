Sam Burgess’s phone call with cop revealed

Sam Burgess knew told a police officer he knew they were going to call after the argument. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Sam Burgess knew told a police officer he knew they were going to call after the argument. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

NRL star Sam Burgess told a police officer he "knew you were going to call" hours after a heated argument with his father-in-law at his Southern Highlands farm, court documents reveal.

Burgess, 32, was on Friday convicted of intimidating ex-wife Phoebe Burgess's dad Mitchell Hooke during a fiery exchange at the Glenquarry property on October 19, 2019.

A police statement tendered to court outlines a transcript of a phone conversation between a police officer and Burgess about 7.30pm - about three hours after the incident.

"Is this Sam Burgess?" Constable Adriano Maiorana asks, after identifying himself.

"Yes it is, I knew you were going to call me," Burgess replied.

Sam Burgess has been supported by his mum Julie throughout the court matter. Picture: David Swift

The officer continued: "Yeah, I want to speak to you regarding an incident that occurred at Mitchell Hook's place today. Can you tell me what happened?"

The footballer replied: "Yeah sure, I went over there today to see the kids and spent time with them. I went to leave and Mitch yelled at me to leave the house so I did. When I walked to my car he followed me out of the house and was yelling at me."

Constable Maiorana said: "Were you yelling or being aggressive towards Mitchell Hooke today?"

Burgess: "No, not at all. Mitchell was the aggressor, he started it all."

Burgess agreed to speak to the officer if needed again and said he would not return to the property.

Constable Maiorana said in a statement that when he visited the farm soon after 4.50pm Mr Hooke informed him that Burgess had been "aggressive towards him to the point he was in fear for his safety".

Mitch Hooke was distressed after the incident, the court heard. Picture: John Grainger

"As Mitchell Hooke told me what had occurred he appeared visibly upset and distressed," he said.

"I observed his hands shaking and would continually state, 'I don't know why he did that, he just went off.'

The constable also observed Ms Burgess to be "highly emotional and upset", who was crying as she comforted her father.

Ms Burgess told the officer she did not know if her husband was still driving around the area and that she was concerned he might return to the property.

Burgess has lodged an appeal against the judgment delivered by Magistrate Robert Rabbidge and said he was "confused" after being found guilty.

Magistrate Rabbidge convicted Burgess and sentenced him to a two-year good behaviour bond with an anger management component.

He also imposed a two-year apprehended violence order preventing him from contacting or approaching Mr Hooke, or going within 1km of the Glenquarry farm.

