Salvos annual appeal takes digital approach

The Salvation Army is taking the Red Shield Appeal digital in response to COVID-19's impact on social contact.

AFTER more than 55 years of knocking on doors each May, The Salvation Army is taking the Red Shield Appeal virtually in response to the current coronavirus regulations.

Salvos is asking locals to become digital fundraisers by signing up and using a suburb or postcode to find their nearest Red Shield Appeal to help those doing it tough.

Southern Downs core officer Richard Hardaker said money raised will be staying in the region to assist those who need it most.

“Specifically for the Southern Downs, we’re aiming to raise $5000,” Mr Hardaker said.

“It’s important that you select your postcode so the money stays in our region.”

Mr Hardaker said the change to an online appeal was a “radical move” for the organisation which has become recognisable by its red shield.

The Salvation Army’s Lieutenant Sandra Mortimer said she anticipates on seeing the best response in more than 140 years.

“The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have,” Lieutenant Mortimer said.

“The Salvos are going digital this year and its easier than ever to volunteer your time and help raise money for those in need.

“We are asking our local community to partner with us to provide the critical care needed as we face these challenging times.

“We know when the chips are down, Aussies come together and do what they can to give hope, this is no more important than now.”