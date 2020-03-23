Safe stays on the rise as travellers seek virus-free oasis

Jack and Roberts with children Madden, 3, and Reese, 1, are living in their van at Mudjimba Beach Holiday Park. Photo: Warren Lynam

Jack and Roberts with children Madden, 3, and Reese, 1, are living in their van at Mudjimba Beach Holiday Park. Photo: Warren Lynam

HOLIDAY-makers are choosing local campsites instead of busy trips for Easter as the perfect way to stay isolated and still enjoy a break.

Mudjimba Beach Holiday Park manager Tanya McSorley said while they'd had more than 30 cancellations due to coronavirus fears, for each cancellation they had another booking was made.

"People are still very interested in the Easter school holiday period," she said.

"We get a lot of inquiries to see if people have cancelled, if there's a site available for them to come."

Ms McSorley said people felt comfortable staying in their own caravans and at a safe distance from other travellers.

"It's a like a home away from home," she said. "The sentiment out there is 'yep, we still want to come and have a holiday'."

Jack and Rebekah Roberts with children Madden, 3, and Reese, 1, and dog Hans are living in their van at Mudjimba Beach Holiday Park

Jack and Rebekah Roberts relocated to the Coast and are living in their caravan while they look for a property to buy.

Mr Roberts said they weren't worried about social distancing while enjoying van life.

Ms McSorley said she hoped all holiday parks would stay open and help people have a break from "this bit of a stressful time".

Stan and Heather Williams, with dog Ruby, are staying at Mudjimba on a holiday from Victoria. Photo: Warren Lynam

Stan and Heather Williams have travelled to the Coast from Victoria to visit family, but fear they might not be able to get home if all states choose to close their borders.

Mr Williams said it was the perfect place to be while others stayed inside to avoid crowds.