SADDLE UP: Pony Club set for first rally

HORSING AROUND: Stanthorpe Pony Club will be back in the saddle this Sunday after a five month hiatus brought on by coronavirus restrictions.

PONY CLUB: After an extended stint in the grandstands, Stanthorpe Pony Club riders will return to the ring this Sunday for their first rally day of 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions has allowed the club’s 25 dedicated members to get back in the saddle.

Club vice-president Kathy Hart said two instructors will lead Sunday’s event at the showgrounds, which will be a welcome relief for riders.

“It’s been very frustrating for the children who are so passionate about riding their horses and enjoy getting together for instructions,” she said.

“Now that they’ve lifted restrictions, we’re able to proceed because our numbers will fit that.

“We’re just trying to get back into pony club because we’ve had a big lay off.”

The club’s inability to hold monthly rallies has been a burden to members, according to Hart, who said there were valuable skills learnt beyond riding.

“Parents have actively kept their children riding at home, but it’s never quite the same as being in a big group,” she said.

“They inspire each other, particularly the older kids inspire the younger – it really motivates them.

“It brings them forward with their ability watching older children around them who ride well.”

The club’s governing body, Pony Club Queensland, are yet to make a decision regarding a reduced fee for the 2020 season.

However, Hart is hopeful it won’t deter eager members looking to join the skill-based club.

“We are always welcoming new members however they generally sign up in January, so their membership lasts the whole year,” she said.

“There’s no talk of it because we are answerable to Pony Club Queensland which is much higher and there has been no talk regarding fees because they get the bulk of the money.

“It may come to fruition that people with (current) memberships, will run from July 2020 to July 2021, but that is just a whisper.”