SADDLE UP: Arena spectacle delivers huge boost to region

RODEO: The thrills and spills from the Stanthorpe-hosted National Rodeo Association finals attracted more than 1000 punters through the gates.

Held on Saturday, in conjunction with the Apple and Grape Festival, event-goers were kept entertained all day and night as someone of the sports best hit the arena.

Paula Boatfield from the organising subcommittee said it was fantastic event and a credit to the organisers and sponsors.

“It’s always good to have that event as a partnership event with the Apple and Grape program every two years,” Mrs Boatfield said.

“We provide it as entertainment for the festival crowd coming to town and it was also great entertainment for the campers that were staying at the showgrounds.

“That partnership is really important and is something we really value.

“I think we reached our 1000 head target, if not more.

“Thankfully the weather was fine this time. The previous two rodeos have been affected by weather conditions so we’re happy it was fine.

“We had a really good crowd stay on after the rodeo and party on until midnight,” she said.

Stanthorpe Rodeo action on Saturday. Picture: Robert Papa Photography

Mrs Boatfield acknowledged the unfortunate incident that led to the death of one horse.

“We also acknowledge that accidents do happen and it was unfortunate for not only the horse, but the owner.

“I guess I want to focus on the professional and respectful way the team from the NRA and the boys that helped deal with that situation handled it,” she said.

With near record entries, Mrs Boatfield says the showground arena continues to prove a more than capable venue for hosting such events.

“The rodeo committee congratulates all the winners and we hope to see them next time.

“It’s good that the riders see our rodeo as one they want to come to.”

From initial calculations, Mrs Boatfield said the rodeo was a huge boost to the areas economy.

“Just a quick calculation, a crowd of 1000 people coming to an event in Stanthorpe injects over $200,000 into the local economy through direct and indirect spending.

“The economic benefit that our event added to the area just added onto the economic boost that the Apple and Grape event brought,” she said.

Next up at the showground arena is the annual three day campdraft in May over the Mother’s Day weekend.