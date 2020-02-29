‘SADDENING TO SEE’: Aged care facility victim of vandalism

KILLARNEY VANDALISM: The Killarney community has been left disheartened after Memorial Aged Care Home was damaged overnight.

POLICE are calling for public assistance after vandals senselessly damaged the Killarney Memorial Aged Care bus overnight.

Golfers using the bus for a trip to Woodenbong parked the vehicle in the Killarney Recreation Club last night, but when they returned this morning, the side and rear window had been smashed in.

The bus is used to transport residents to appointments and recreational activities and Killarney Memorial Aged Care CEO Glenn Gardiner said those occasions would now be endangered while the bus underwent repairs.

"It means their weekly shopping trip are at risk or their trips into Warwick," he said.

"The bus is mostly used for lifestyle activities so it's those fun, enjoyable activities they will have go without."

The community owned organisation relies on fundraising to keep resources up-to-date and Mr Gardiner believed repairs could cost the organisation upwards of $1000.

"The community puts in a lot of effort so these sort of things can be purchased so its very saddening to see them damaged," he said.

"I feel for those who did it. I'm concerned how they find enjoyment out of hurting a community organisation and damaging a bus driven by volunteers and purchased with donated money."

Killarney Police's Senior Constable Nathan Thomson said it was disheartening to see such acts of vandalism and urged anyone who saw someone in the Killarney Recreation Club carpark between the hours of 4pm on Friday and 7.30am on Saturday to come forward.

If anyone has information on the vandalism, please contact Killarney Police Station on 4667 6808 or contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.