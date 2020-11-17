SA venues with COVID alerts double

SA Health his nearly doubled its list of venues with COVID health alerts, with five supermarkets and three shopping centres now on the list.

If anyone has been to the following locations, they must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they appear:

Adelaide - Bus (GA1/GA2/GA3) from bus stop near train station on November 11 from 3.40pm-4.38pm

Adelaide - It's Convenient store on Waymouth St on November 14 from 6.00pm -6.15pm

Eastwood - Adelaide Eye and Laser Centre on November 13 from 10.00am - 12.00 pm

Edinburgh - SA Structural on November 12 from 7.00am - 3.30 pm

Elizabeth - Big W in the Elizabeth Shopping Centre on November 14 from 10.00 am - 11.00am

Findon - Woolworths Findon Road on November 14 from 8.30 pm - 8.35 pm

Fulham Gardens - The Festival of Lights Function at the Fulham Gardens Community Centre on November 8

Gepps Cross - Spotlight on November 12 from 8.30 pm - 9.00 pm

Kurralta Park - Coles on November 13 from 8.30 pm - 8.50 pm

Mawson Lakes - Foodland from November 14 from 1.30 pm - 2.00 pm

Parafield Gardens - Martins Road Family Medical Practice (Podiatrist) on November 9 from 2.00pm - 3.00 pm

Pooraka - On The Run Pooraka on November 12 from 11.35 am - 11.40 am

Bus 405 from Salisbury Bus Interchange on November 9 from 11.06 am - 12.00 pm

Bus 411 from Salisbury Bus Interchange on November 11 from 4.30pm - 5.30 pm

Namaste Supermarket, Parabanks Shopping Centre on November 14 from 1.30 pm - 2.00 pm

Salisbury Downs - McDonald's Hollywood Plaza on November 13 from 10.00 am - 11.00 am

Star Discount Chemist, Hollywood Plaza Surgery on November 10 from 7.30 pm - 7.45 pm

Target Hollywood Plaza on November 12 from 12.00 pm - 1.30 pm

Woolworths, Hollywood Plaza on November 12 from 12.00 pm - 1.30 pm

South Plympton - Jai Shiv Fruit & Veg shop on Marion Rd on November 14 from 8.00 pm - 8.05 pm

These new locations are in addition to the following, which were announced on Monday:

Adelaide - Bus 502 from Internode Adelaide bus stop on Grenfell Street on November 9 from 10.14am - 11.30am, November 12 from 4.30pm - 5.30pm and November 13 from 4.01pm - 5.30pm

Adelaide - Bus (GA1/GA2/GA3) from bus stop near train station on November 7 from 5.30pm - 6.30pm and November 10 from 5.10pm - 6.30pm

Adelaide - Mantra on Frome on November 12 from 7.30am - 4.00pm and November 13 from 7.40am - 3.45pm

Adelaide - Metro Convenience Pty Ltd shop on Waymouth St on November 14 from 6.00pm - 6.15pm

Elizabeth - Elizabeth Shopping Centre on November 8 from 11.00am - 12.30pm

Elizabeth - Harris Scarfe, Elizabeth Shopping Centre on November 8 from 11.00am - 12.30pm

Elizabeth - The Aquadome on November 14 from 11.00am - 1.30pm

Enfield - Ekam Indian Groceries at Enfield Plaza on November 13 from 1.30pm - 4.30pm

Ingle Farm - Coles South, Ingle Farm Shopping Centre on November 12 from 11.00am - 11.30am

Mawson Lakes - Mint Leaf Lounge on November 12 from 5.30pm - 6.30pm

Parafield Gardens - Parafield Plaza Supermarket on November 12 from 10.30am - 11.30am

Pooraka - On The Run Pooraka on November 12 from 11.45am - 12.00pm

Port Adelaide - Hungry Jacks on November 13 from 7.30pm - 12.00am and November 14 from 12.00am - 2.30am

Salisbury - Bus 500 from Salisbury Bus Interchange on November 9 and 10 from 6.30am - 7.40am, November 11 from 6.30am - 7.30am, November 12 from 6.30am - 7.40am and November 13 from 6.40am - 7.40am

Salisbury - Bus 411 from Salisbury Bus Interchange on November 9 from 11.30am - 11.45am

Salisbury - Salisbury Bus Interchange on November 7 from 6.30pm and November 9 from 11.30am - 12.00pm

Salisbury - Salisbury City Fruit Bowl on November 13 from 10.00am - 10.15am

Salisbury Downs - Hollywood Plaza Surgery on November 13 from 7.15am - 7.20am and November 14 from 10.00am - 11.00am

Salisbury Downs - Star Discount Chemist, Hollywood Plaza Surgery on November 14 from 10.00am - 11.00am

Salisbury Downs - Woolworths, Hollywood Plaza Surgery on November 13 from 10.00am - 12.00pm and November 14 from 10.00am - 11.00am

Woodville South - Woodville Pizza Bar on November 13 and 14 from 6.30pm - 8.30pm

The Health Department is also in the process of contacting everyone who was in the Emergency Department at Lyell McEwin Hospital between 5:30pm November 13 and 8am November 14 who may have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

If you have visited this location during this time, and have not been contacted by SA Health, you should self-quarantine immediately and call the SA COVID-19 Information line 1800 253 787.

