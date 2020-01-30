Menu
Rush on masks as case confirmed

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
30th Jan 2020 2:17 PM
BRISBANE Bunnings stores are rapidly selling out of surgical masks after being hit with overwhelming demand following Queensland's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

A Bunnings spokesperson said demand for P2 surgical masks had rapidly increased over the past few days with reports stores had sold out across the state.

Bunnings stores at Indooroopilly, Cannon Hill, Mt Gravatt, Oxley and Newstead were among those that had been "cleaned out over the last few days".

"Every second or third customer was another family looking to buy more and more face masks," a Bunnings Mt Gravatt team-member said.

"They weren't wanting single packets, they were handfuls. Each store is trying to get more in because every store is struggling to meet this kind of demand."

However, a Bunnings spokesperson said that stocks of P2 masks were being diverted to Canberra with air quality readings across the ACT ranging from poor to hazardous.

A 15000ha fire continues burning in the Orroral Valley near Canberra, while Queensland battles a danger of its own.

The Sunshine State has confirmed its first case of Coronavirus at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Eight other people who were travelling with the man have been detained. Six other cases have been confirmed in Australia - two in Victoria and four in New South Wales.

In China, the coronavirus death toll stands at 132, with over 6000 more infected in the country.

