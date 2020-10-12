Rural fireys find new home with $20K grant

DESPERATE FOR INFRASTRUCTURE: The Broadwater-Amiens Rural Fire Brigade will have a new home with the funding. Photo Lisa Googe / Stanthorpe Border Post

THE Broadwater-Amiens Rural Fire Brigade is in line to receive a new home following the approval of a $20,000 grant through the Stronger Communities Program.

The grant, handed out by the Federal Government, will see the development of a new fire station in Broadwater.

First officer Howard Sweet said the new station would greatly reduce firefighters’ response times.

“It means all of our equipment is in one spot and we’ve got a place that we can call home,” Mr Sweet said.

“That funding went to the entry off the road; the pad that we’ve put (the shed) on; the security fence that goes around it; and the installation of the septic and water tank.

“We have the actual shed built but we have the internal fit out to do.”

According to Mr Sweet, the rural fire brigade is still applying for additional grants despite having top-of-the-line equipment.

“The whole of the Stanthorpe district is pretty lucky; it’s got a lot of appliances now throughout the region,” he said.

“We have two relatively new trucks – one is probably a year old and the other is two or three years.”

The devastation caused by last year’s bushfires has seen a significant increase in the number of volunteer firefighters around the region, according to Mr Sweet.

“It has been really useful with our controlled burns and spread the load,” he said.

“The other thing that’s happened this year is that a lot of landowners have done their own burn.”

