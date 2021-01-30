Menu
Edward 'Eddy' Wust invited one and all along to the Twin Valley Motorcycle Club's first 'poker run' of 2021.
Rural bikie club hosting charity ride for austism sufferers

Jacobbe McBride
29th Jan 2021 3:00 PM | Updated: 30th Jan 2021 1:32 PM
A motorbike club president is hoping to use an upcoming charity ride to help autism sufferers.

Twin Valleys Motorcycle Club president Edward "Eddy" Wust organised the first "poker run" of 2021 for his club and spoke to The Observer about it recently.

"We are raising money for Autism Queensland's Gladstone branch by running a raffle and hosting a round trip through Central Queensland," Mr Wust said.

Mr Wust said the TVMC chose to support Autism Queensland because the Gladstone branch was in dire need of funds and it was a cause close to the club's heart.

"A lot of our members kids have kids that have autism and our older members have grandkids that have autism," he said.

"We were told that Gladstone's Autism Queensland branch needs as much help as they can get, they are very underfunded.

"We thought what better cause to give back to the children than raise money for autism."

The TVMC's raffle had more than 400 tickets available when it started selling last week, however, those are selling fast.

"We are hoping to raise $10,000 which will be donated straight to the Autism Queensland Gladstone branch," Mr Wust said.

"Tickets for the raffle are $100 each and the first prize is a 2021 Harley Davidson and merchandise from Harbour City Harley Davidson.

"Second prize is $500 cash and third prize is a $200 Harbour City Harley Davidson voucher."

Mr Wust said the Gladstone region should get involved because everyone knew a child or someone with a child that had autism.

"The more the community can do to help, well the easier it is on those children and the people providing the service," he said.

The prizes will be drawn at the TVMC following a run which begins at 1pm on March 27.

"From there we will go to the Banana Hotel, then Theodore, Moura, then back to Banana then Biloela for the raffle draw," Mr Wust said.

To get involved in the poker run or buy tickets in the raffle, contact Eddy on 0448 850 055.

