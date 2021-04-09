Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Billions of dollars worth of aircraft gather dust in airfield due to Covid-19
Business

Runway questions raised as Coast jets diverted to Brisbane

Scott Sawyer
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Low cloud brought on by a recent low which dumped heavy rainfall across the region caused several flights to be diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport this week.

Six commercial flights were diverted from Sunshine Coast Airport to Brisbane Airport on Monday due to low clouds in the region.

It sparked speculation from aviation industry sources that the flights may have been able to land had the previous runway 18/36 remained in commission.

What New Zealand travel bubble means for Coast

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

It was decommissioned as part of the installation of the new 2450m, $334m runway which was opened in June, 2020.

An Airservices Australia spokeswoman said safety was the organisation's first priority and the flights were diverted due to limited visibility.

McDermott Aviation managing director Simon McDermott said the chief pilot of his fixed-wing aircraft had reported clear conditions on the Coast and told him the diverted planes would've been able to land on the old runway.

Sunshine Coast Airport's head of corporate relations Ayllie White said that was not the case.

"The southern section of the former runway 18/36 was repurposed as a taxiway to serve the southern apron area as part of the council's (Sunshine Coast Council) Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion Project, including parking for a future Code E aircraft," Ms White said.

"A shortened runway on the old northern alignment would not have been able to accommodate the jet traffic that was diverted on Monday."

airservices australia aviation aviation industry brisbane airport sunshine coast sunshine coast airport travel wild weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Premium Content Teachers behaving badly: Spike in misconduct during pandemic

        Education Accusations of serious misconduct against Queensland teachers skyrocketed during the pandemic last year, with a startling increase in disciplinary complaints.

        GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

        Premium Content GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

        News How this suite of exciting new developments could send Stanthorpe skyrocketing to...

        REVEALED: Leaders heading up Stanthorpe 150th celebrations

        Premium Content REVEALED: Leaders heading up Stanthorpe 150th celebrations

        News These are the big community names taking the lead on this major milestone event.

        $3M+ WINDFALL: Major funding to overhaul failing sewer system

        Premium Content $3M+ WINDFALL: Major funding to overhaul failing sewer...

        Council News SDRC would complete the massive upgrades within two years if project is approved.