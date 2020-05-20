Runners stepping into pentathrun’s virtual approach

PENTATHRUN: Lockdown laws haven’t prevented Stanthorpe runners from participating in this year’s Warwick Pentathrun, with the annual event taking a virtual approach.

The event’s regular two days of racing can now be completed over five, as competitors strive to finish a full marathon (42.2km) from the comforts of their own surrounds.

Stanthorpe parkrun volunteer Glen Brunckhorst said there is always plenty of familiar faces who compete in the event, with that not changing this year.

“We are all still looking forward to it,” Brunckhorst said.

“It’s just the way things are this year but at least everyone can still get out and enjoy the event on their own or in small groups.

2019 Stanthorpe locals competing in the Warwick Pentathrun.

“There are plenty of locals mostly avid parkrunners who miss their weekly Saturday morning 5km who are ready to go on Saturday across a variety of beautiful locations around the district.”

Brunckhorst said despite the circumstances, they may have managed to work in his favour.

“I was actually going to miss the event this year as I had a team marathon relay in Noosa but now can do the pentath along with the Noosa run all on the weekend.”

While the Noosa Marathon has been postponed until further notice, he said his team of Stanthorpe locals decided to do the run anyway.

Glen Brunckhorst with Maddie and David Oag taking part in the 2019 Noosa Marathon Relay.

“We will be doing approximately 10.55km each and incorporating that into the pentathrun.”

For Stanthorpe parkrun regular Amanda Hitchener, this is an event she most looks forward too.

“I am excited it is still going ahead – virtual or not,” Hitchener said.

“I would encourage anyone to give it a go. It’s the perfect opportunity to do the full event or part event in the comfort of your own town.”

Pentathrun president Karen Gilchrist said the virtual approach had been ‘in the pipeline’ for a while.

“Everyone seems pretty keen on the idea,” Gilchrist said.

“The idea is just to get out and exercise for mental and physical reasons, and to keep the spirit of the event alive.”