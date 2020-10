A Tingoora home has been damaged after a rough trailer rolled down a hill, through an intersection, and into the side of the property. Photo/QPS.

AN out-of-control trailer caused chaos in Tingoora on Friday, when it escaped the vehicle it was attached to and rolled down a hill into a property.

Murgon police will allege that while a trailer was being disengaged prior to emptying its contents, it rolled down a steep hill, through an intersection, and crashed into a home at the bottom of the hill before coming to a halt.

No persons were injured during this accident.