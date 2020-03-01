RSL win race for the minor premiership

CRICKET: RSL have claimed the minor premiership after the 3 games completed on the weekend.

Valleys will finish second, while Souths and Wanderers will vie for the last finals berth in the final round after the Apple and Grape Festival.

On Friday night, RSL and Wanderers played a catch-up game and RSL claimed a relatively comfortable win.

RSL batted first and Tom Garland (35) did some lusty hitting to get them off to a flyer.

Sam Dowie (34) and Luke Brady (26) followed this up with composed innings.

At drinks they were 1-87. But their innings didn’t go as smoothly from there. The lights took full effect and Wanderers bowling and fielding improved.

RSL were all out it the last over for 145. Tim Harslett claimed 3 wickets, while Brock Patti and Eddie Filmer got two each.

In reply Wanderers would have felt it was a gettable total, but their composure did not match requirements. They lost regular wickets to be all out for 118.

Andrew Einam top scored with 41*. Sam Dowie was the pick of the bowlers with 4-30. Luke Brady returned a tight 2-5. RSL were winners by 27 runs.

On Saturday, Valleys could have kept their minor premiership aspirations alive, but slipped up against Wanderers.

The result was a must win for Wanderers to keep their finals hopes alive. Souths had an easy win over Tenterfield and their finals destiny is in their control.

If Souths beat RSL they will progress. If Wanderers beat Tenterfield and Souths loose, Wanderers progress.

A wash out in the final round would favour Souths.

Valleys won the toss and batted. They were coasting at 0-47 in the 13th over.

But the big wicket of Curtis Allen (30) was the start of a steady stream of wickets.

Valleys were all out for 102. Eddie Filmer had a day to remember with 5-20.

In reply Wanderers started terribly but got home with 2 wickets to spare.