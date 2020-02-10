RSL offers a rockin full day

ROCK N ROLL: Sunshine Rockers John and Robyn O'Connor will be holding their workshop on Saturday March 28.

ROCK ‘n’ roll legends will be making their way to the Granite Belt for a full day and night of nothing but the best rock ’n’ roll dancing and music.

Stanthorpe RSL will be holding a rock ‘n’ roll workshop during the day with dancing legends Sunshine Rockers, before The Long Gone Daddy’s will take to the stage at night.

Sunshine Rocker member John O’Connor said him and his wife Robyn have more than 50 years’ experience in the industry, travelling from Brisbane for the workshop.

“The idea behind it is to teach rock ‘n’ roll steps during the day, so then people can show them off at night,” Mr O’Connor said.

It’s not the first time the Sunshine Rockers have made their way to the Southern Downs, having conducted workshops from Warwick in the past.

“People come from far and wide to attend. Tenterfield and Toowoomba.”

He said the workshop caters to all ages and abilities, with the pair capable of teaching anyone.

“We have a set program that teaches absolute beginners right up to the most advance rock ‘n’ roll dancer you have ever seen.

“It’s all about getting up and having a bit of fun,” Mr O’Connor said.

The workshops will be held at the Stanthorpe RSL on Saturday March 28 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm.

The Long Gone Daddy’s will then take to the stage from 6:30pm.

For more information call Stanthorpe RSL on 4681 2324.