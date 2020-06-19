Rom-com feature film to start shooting in Qld

A PLAN to restart the Queensland film industry is being birthed in Cairns, with a new movie set to start filming on Far North shores next month.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said two productions, one in Cairns and one on the Gold Coast would together create 225 jobs and inject $10 million into Queensland's economy.

"Rom-com feature film This Little Love of Mine, by Brisbane-based The Steve Jaggi Company, will start filming in Cairns and is part of our Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan designed to grow the industry in the region," she said.

Rom-com feature film This Little Love of Mine, by Brisbane-based The Steve Jaggi Company, will soon start filming in Cairns. Christine Luby, the Director in Cairns.

"This production will create 25 local jobs and inject more than $1.5 million into the economy."

Also resuming filming this month is the second season of The Bureau of Magical Things, starring two young Cairns actors, Julian and Lizzy Cullen on the Gold Coast.

The Premier said the screen industry had been hit hard by COVID-19, in Queensland and around the world but it was great to see the sector ramping up again which means creating local jobs.

"While the global pandemic may have forced productions into hiatus, the Queensland Screen industry has still been active - doing what they do best, creating and developing until productions can recommence," she said.

Rom-com feature film This Little Love of Mine, by Brisbane-based The Steve Jaggi Company, will soon start filming in Cairns. Christine Luby, the Director in Cairns with production crew members.

"Screen Queensland established a Queensland Screen Industry Task Force and announced a $3.3 million COVID-19 support package to support Queensland writers and producers and businesses."

Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt welcomed the This Little Love of Mine production and crew and the local jobs it's creating.

"The screen industry is rebounding and it's absolutely fantastic that the very first production to start up again will be filmed here in Cairns," he said.

Originally published as Rom-com feature film to start shooting in Cairns