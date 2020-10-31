ROLLING COVERAGE: Southern Downs votes 2020

COUNTDOWN BEGINS: These six Southern Downs candidates will see their fates decide by voters tonight.

UPDATE 7PM: Southern Downs LNP and ALP candidates have given their initial thoughts on the 2020 state election.

With 4035 votes counted, LNP candidate James Lister is the frontrunner with 2025 votes or 50.19 percent.

The current Southern Downs member said he was "confident' about holding the seat.

"I'm confident I will receive more than 50 percent of the primary vote, with a 10 percent direct swing to me," he said.

"How the two party preference goes is another matter."

Mr Lister also commented it had been a quieter election day then previous years, with many residents voting early.

"It was a bit sombre really. The pep has been taken out of election day really," he said.

"But another thing to watch will be that the postal votes will take some time to come in. We could be waiting until the 8th or 9th of November to see a full picture."

Labor candidate Joel Richters is coming in second with 1020 votes or 25. 28 percent.

He said pre-polling results showed a tight race for the Southern Downs.

"I'm in the Warwick Town Hall and we've just got the WIRAC votes and James has only polled slightly higher than me. He has 269 and I had 232," he said.

"In Warwick, things are looking promising but significantly better than 2017.

" It will be a big night ahead."

Other candidates' positions are as follow:

- Rosemary Moulden (One Nation): 564 votes

- Malcolm Richardson (SFFP) 307 votes

- Tom Henderson (The Greens) 233 votes

- Deborah Waldron (Legalise Cannabis QLD): 223 votes

UPDATE 6.30PM: PRELIMINARY results are in and current Southern Downs member James Lister is off to a strong start.

With 517 votes counted, Mr Lister already has 292 votes or 56.48 percent.

Labor candidate Joel Richters is coming in second with 108 votes or 20. 89 percent.

Other candidates' positions are as follow:

- Rosemary Moulden (One Nation): 45 votes

- Deborah Waldron (Legalise Cannabis QLD): 27 votes

- Tom Henderson (The Greens) 23 votes

- Malcolm Richardson (SFFP) 22 votes

EARLIER: AS ELECTION day draws to a close, polling officials will now prepare to count the votes.

This election will decide who will take the premiership during the coronavirus pandemic; Labor's Annastacia Palasczcuk or the Liberal National Party's Deb Frecklington.

Over more than 316,000 postal votes have already been returned and over half of Queensland residents voted before today.

The six candidates that are vying for the seat of Southern Downs are:

- James Lister, LNP

- Joel Richters, ALP

- Rosemary Moulden, One Nation

- Malcolm Richardson, SFFP

- Tom Henderson, The Greens

- Deborah Waldron, Legalise Cannabis QLD

The Southern Downs seat has been a comfortable one for the Liberal National Party and its predecessor, the National Party since its creation in 2001.

Keep checking back on this article to see the Warwick Daily News' and Stanthorpe Border Post's rolling coverage of the 2020 Southern Downs election.

Sky News will be also providing live coverage of the results.