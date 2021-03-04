Rodeo organisers buck up for biggest arena spectacle yet

BUCK UP: This 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo is planned to be bigger and better.

BUCK UP: This 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo is planned to be bigger and better.

A record number of entries to this weekend’s 2021 Stanthorpe Rodeo is proof crowds are champing at the bit for the event return.

Rodeo and Campdraft committee chair Clint McErvale said entries had doubled in almost all 16 categories for the Saturday competition.

“We’re drawing a lot more competitors in,” he said.

“We have well over 60 barrel race entries where normally we only get 25, bull rides excess 50 rides for the day – it’s going to be huge.”

Mr McErvale said after year of 2020 rodeo cancellations, fans were “starved for events”.

“The circuit would usually be starting up in Victoria now and that’s not happening this year,” he said.

“Once Covid hit, we had got the (2020) rodeo out of road but the main campdraft was cancelled, the NRA finals were cancelled, so a lot of us were sitting on the fence waiting to get things happening again.”

The day of family fun would also be running in conjunction with the Australian Busking Championships, which Mr McErvale hoped would entice locals out even more.

“We usually run with Apple and Grape and that’s always good to us as well,” he said.

“We’re really relying on locals to rally behind us and come in.

“That’s what we try and do. Give back to community and do something to entertain everyone.”

DJ entertainment, jumping castles, mechanical bull rides and more will rung alongside the main rodeo events.

Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com and are $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $10 for kids (5-18).

Stanthorpe Showground gates open at 10am with the pre-performance beginning at noon.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/pg/rodeostanthorpe or contact 0432 686 248.