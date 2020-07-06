Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics transported the teen to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Rocky teen rushed to hospital after being ‘struck’ by car

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Jul 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was taken to hospital last night after being struck by a car in North Rockhampton.

At 9.39pm, emergency services were called to the incident on Sunner St, Koongal.

A male, believed to be 18, suffered a leg injury and was treated on scene by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was reported the teen had been "struck by a vehicle".

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said no complaint was made to police and the matter was not being investigated.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        premium_icon $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council identified five key tourism projects in a...

        WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        News Restrictions are easing and events across the Granite Belt are springing back to...

        Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        Offbeat Brothers' disturbing reports of large figure