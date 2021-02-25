Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy has died at age 35. Picture: Instagram
I Killed The Prom Queen Bassist Sean Kennedy has died at age 35. Picture: Instagram
Music

Rockstar bassist Sean Kennedy dead at 35

by Bianca Mastroianni
25th Feb 2021 7:33 PM

Sean Kennedy, former bassist of I Killed The Prom Queen and Deez Nuts has passed away at 35-years-old.

First reported by The New Fury, comes after the former vocalist for I Killed The Prom Queen, Michel Crafter, shared a tribute on social media.

The cause of death is not yet known.

"For years we stood side-by-side on stage or in band photos," Crafter wrote on Instagram.

"We slept on floors, in vans, planes and some how managed to tour the world. Time went way to [sic] fast. We experienced highs and lows on the road and after all we went through, you will always be my friend.

His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Picture: Instagram
His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Picture: Instagram

"As the years passed us by I'm glad we've always been there for each other."

Band The Amity Affliction also paid tribute to the star, writing,rest easy dear friend". Amity's Ahren Stringer posted a tribute of his own, writing "You were one of a kind.

"My brother my friend my confidant. My heart is broken you were so loved so real and just a true f***ing legend. I'll never forget you."

Kennedy joined Adelaide band I Killed The Prom Queen in 2003.

He appeared on the band's debut album When Goodbye Means Forever … (2003), followed by the EP Your Past Comes Back to Haunt You (2005), and the band's follow-up album Music For the Recently Deceased (2006).

Community Newsletter SignUp

Kennedy was also the bassist for hardcore punk bed Deez Nuts. He replaced former bassist Jon Green in 2014.

Originally published as Rockstar bassist Sean Kennedy dead at 35

More Stories

death music rock

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        Premium Content Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        News Lights, camera, action! New film society bringing independent cinema to Southern Downs.

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        Premium Content Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        News An intense storm walloped the Southern Downs bringing hail and strong winds, and...