Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Rockhampton coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus rockhampton editors picks queensland health service rockhampton hopsital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

        premium_icon REVEALED: All-important ballot draw locked in

        News A Stanthorpe candidate has snared the top spot in the councillor ballot draw.

        Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        premium_icon Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        Council News Council maintains water meets standard, but will ‘flush’ system

        Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        premium_icon Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        News The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner

        ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        premium_icon ‘Step of confidence’ for sheep producers as prices surge

        Rural Rain and a return to competitive sales a godsend to sheep producers