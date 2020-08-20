ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists

ROADWORKS: Be aware of this spots as you travel across the Southern Downs.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council has notified residents of a list of roadworks occurring currently.

All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting.

A council spokeswoman would also like to notify residents that following a temporary closure yesterday Condamine River Rd has since been reopened.

ELBOW VALLEY

– Bourkes Rd: This road is closed due to roadworks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.

SILVERWOOD / WILDASH:

– Connolly Dam Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.

FOREST SPRINGS:

Upper Forest Springs Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.

GOLDFIELDS:

– Inverary Road: Roadworks are currently underway.

Additional roads closed or damaged, according to the Queensland department of Transport and Main Roads are:

WARWICK:

– Locke St: Closed for Fever Clinic Triage Area. Road is closed to all traffic in both directions for an indefinite amount of time. Please use an alternative route.

TREGONY:

– Cunningham Highway: Westbound lane closed until further notice, with reduced speed of 50kms. Delays expected during active hours.

PIKEDALE:

– Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd: Bridge or culvert damaged, and road is subject to a 30 tonne GVM limit. Proceed with caution.

KILLARNEY:

– Border Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

CULLENDORE:

– Cullendore Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

THULIMBAH:

– Maryland Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

THE SUMMIT:

– Ridge Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

DALCOUTH:

– Amosfield Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au

WALLANGARRA:

– Woodlawn St: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au