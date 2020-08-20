ROADWORKS: Traffic disruptions for Stanthorpe motorists
THE Southern Downs Regional Council has notified residents of a list of roadworks occurring currently.
All works are scheduled to be undertaken as advised, weather permitting.
A council spokeswoman would also like to notify residents that following a temporary closure yesterday Condamine River Rd has since been reopened.
ELBOW VALLEY
– Bourkes Rd: This road is closed due to roadworks. Signage and traffic management measures will be in place as required.
SILVERWOOD / WILDASH:
– Connolly Dam Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.
FOREST SPRINGS:
Upper Forest Springs Rd: Roadworks are currently underway.
GOLDFIELDS:
– Inverary Road: Roadworks are currently underway.
Additional roads closed or damaged, according to the Queensland department of Transport and Main Roads are:
WARWICK:
– Locke St: Closed for Fever Clinic Triage Area. Road is closed to all traffic in both directions for an indefinite amount of time. Please use an alternative route.
TREGONY:
– Cunningham Highway: Westbound lane closed until further notice, with reduced speed of 50kms. Delays expected during active hours.
PIKEDALE:
– Stanthorpe Inglewood Rd: Bridge or culvert damaged, and road is subject to a 30 tonne GVM limit. Proceed with caution.
KILLARNEY:
– Border Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
CULLENDORE:
– Cullendore Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
THULIMBAH:
– Maryland Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
THE SUMMIT:
– Ridge Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
DALCOUTH:
– Amosfield Rd: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au
WALLANGARRA:
– Woodlawn St: Queensland Border Restrictions checkpoint with local and authorised traffic only. All motorists intending to cross into Queensland please visit qld.gov.au