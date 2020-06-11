Roads to recovery costs Southern Downs over $17M

DRIVING PROGRESS: Many roads will be sealed as part of the draft budget.

THE road to recovery is a costly one, with roads, bridges and footpaths predicted to cost the Southern Downs Regional Council over $17.9M over the 2020/21 financial year, according to the draft budget.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said infrastructure remained the biggest challenge for the council, with roads, rubbish and water remaining the “big ticket items”.

The majority of the projects proposed, however, will be funded through state and federal government grants, including the Roads to Recovery and Building Our Regions programs.

Flood damage to the council road network is predicted to cost the Queensland Reconstruction Authority $15M over two years and “there are no alternatives”.

Over 188mm of rain was recorded in February in Warwick, causing bitumen to wash away, potholes to develop and natural debris to accumulate.

The project will “provide recognition to the council by the community” by cleaning up drains, removing silt over roads and washing out gravel.

Roads flagged for flood repair include Sandy Creek Rd, North Branch Rd, Kunda Rd, Coe St, Mill St, Potters Rd, Pinnacle Rd, Junabee Rd, Goomburra Rd, Rosehill Rd, Doyles Rd, Judges Rd, Jack Smith Gully Rd, Percy St, Wood St, Mount Sturt Rd, Mikklelsens Rd, Mauchs Rd, Richards Rd, Albion St, Charleys Gully Rd, Paynes Rd, Cullendore Rd, Warwick St, Homestead Rd, Giffords Rd, Oxenham St, Frank Ave, Victoria St and Wallace St.

Works are expected to begin July 1, 2020 and continue until June 30, 2022.

The undertaking is, by far, the most costly of all roadworks to be conducted on the Southern Downs over the following financial year.

Other notable projects include a $750,000 upgrade to Depot, Ogilvie and East St which will widen the roads and improve transport costs for freight vehicles. This will be partially funded by the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity grant and partially by the council coffers.

The last 5km of Connolly Dam Rd is also expected to be sealed by the end of this year, allowing tourists greater access to eco friendly camp facilities and increasing safety for motorists.

The project will cost both the state government and the SDRC $370,000 each.

An additional 2.2M has been allocated to the resheeting and resealing of roads across the region.

The widening of Upper Forest Springs Rd is expected to begin shortly, on Monday June 22, and road delays are expected for up to 12 weeks in the area between Pinnacle Rd and Spring Creek.

Priority 1 works projects:

Donnelly’s Castle Road, rehabilitation

Upper Forest Springs Road, widen/rehabilitation

Churchill Dr-Park Road, upgrade

Pratten St-William Street, upgrade

Freestone-Charleys Gully-Peters, upgrade

Victoria Street, rehabilitation

Myrtle Hill Rd, rehabilitation

Talgai West Rd, rehabilitation

Forest Springs Rd, rehabilitation

Upper Forest Springs Rd, rehabilitation

Cliffords Rd, rehabilitation

Peters Rd, major repairs

School of Arts Rd, rehabilitation

Arbutus Rd, rehabilitation

Lyndhurst Lane, shoulder seal

Inverramsay Rd, widen

O’Deas Rd, upgrade

Jack Smith Gully Rd, upgrade

Maryvale Village, sealing

Wickhams Rd, sealing

Town St, Karara, sealing

Jubb & Raff St, sealing

Freestone Creek Rd, upgrade

Mardon Road & Schoch Road, upgrade

Inverary Road, upgrade