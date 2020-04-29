Road to region’s resurgence well under way

ALL WELCOME: Granite Belt Wine and Tourism has released their annual publication earlier than usual this year to entice visitors to our region as soon as possible.

ALL WELCOME: Granite Belt Wine and Tourism has released their annual publication earlier than usual this year to entice visitors to our region as soon as possible.

A ‘major marketing tool’ for our region’s tourism industry has been released, designed to attract as many visitors to our region as possible once deemed safe to do so.

Granite Belt Wine and Tourism president Martin Cooper said the annually released publication is a good way to advertise the multiple attractions our region has to offer.

“It has been released a little bit earlier this year,” Mr Cooper said.

“We make a very small profit from the publication but it’s there to showcase our tourism industry and the businesses in our region.”

Martin Cooper at Ridgemill Estate. Picture: Kerry Heaney

Mr Cooper’s hope is that visitors to the region will increase while coronavirus restrictions ease.

“We are hopeful that when there is relaxed travel the number of visitors will increase,” he said.

“People won’t want to be travelling too far and what a better region than this one to come to.

“It’s only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Brisbane and there won’t be any huge crowds.”

He said with majority of business income down by more than 80 per cent, the timing is ‘spot on’.

“We are just coming into our high season so we are really reinforcing it,” he said.

“People love to come out all rugged up in beanies, scarfs and gloves. It’s the classic brass monkey weather.”

He said a good hand may have been dealt for our region this weekend with the timing of some restrictions being lifted from Saturday and the cold weather snap predicted.

“God knows we will need it. There isn’t going to be a lot of visitors this weekend but we might get some out of Warwick and some local champions to have a look around,” he said.

“At least people will have a taste of getting out and about.”

With residents concerned of the risks that may come with visitors to the region, Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said that is something out of our control.

“There is always going to be a level of risk. But I believe the level of risk is so small that it would be wise to allow businesses and the community to try to get back to whatever the new normal will look like,” Mr Parker said.

“We can’t lock ourselves away forever. There is a time when we are going to have to get out there and start mingling again.”