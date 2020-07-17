Menu
Ferrari crash in Nerang at 11.40am. Photo: Emily Halloran
Photo: Emily Halloran
News

Road blocked after dramatic Ferrari smash

by Rosemary Ball
17th Jul 2020 3:48 PM
A GOLD COAST road was blocked after a Ferrari lost control and slammed into trees and powerlines.

Emergency services were called around 11.40am following reports of a single-vehicle crash on Beaudesert Nerang Road and Nerang Murwillumbah Road in Nerang.




A Queensland Police spokesman said the red sports car took out several poles, including a traffic light, and trees.

"The road was blocked and motorists stopped to assist," he said. "The men were found outside the car upon arrival.

Paramedics assessed two patients for injuries but they declined transport to hospital.

Energex are on scene fixing exposed live powerlines.

Originally published as Road blocked after dramatic Ferrari smash

