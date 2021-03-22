Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

NSW Floods: A one in 100-year event
News

River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Mar 2021 6:38 AM

Thousands of residents of Sydney and the NSW mid-north coast were given middle-of-the-night evacuation orders as rivers in the state threatened to burst their banks.

People in the Hawkesbury and surrounding areas were told to evacuate by 9am on Monday, including the Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, South East Windsor, Wilberforce, Marsden Park, Riverstone and Schofields.

The Castle Hill RSL at 77 Castle Street was set up as an evacuation centre.

On the mid-north coast, residents of Kempsey were awoken just before midnight and told to evacuate immediately.

Evacuations were already underway in parts of Western Sydney over the weekend, as streets became submerged in rainwater and low-lying homes drenched.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned the danger isn't confined to the coast - the state's west could see increased rain from Monday as well.

More to come.

Originally published as River burst threat sparks snap evacuations

More Stories

Show More
editors picks flooding new south wales sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Premium Content Southern Downs mine plans to boost production

        Business The project is expected to extend the life of sandstone mining in the region, and result in a 90,000t per annum production increase.

        Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Premium Content Rich list: QLD’s billionaires revealed

        Business Meet Queensland’s 11 billionaires

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry