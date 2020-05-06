Risks still ‘too high’ for players to return

BOWLS: Members at Stanthorpe Bowls Club aren’t returning to the green in hurry, not ‘prepared to take any risks’.

Secretary Lennie Gigenti said as majority of players involved in the sport are elderly, the club isn’t willing to continue game play until it’s deemed safe to do so.

“None of the restrictions have relaxed as far as I know,” Gigenti said.

“The only thing we have been doing is some maintenance to the green and the surrounds.”

Gigenti’s beliefs were correct as Bowls Queensland released a statement earlier in the week addressing the confusion in what players can and can’t do.

The statement that was posted to their website said: “Bowls Queensland would like to clarify the confusion that has been created”.

“The QLD State Government have agreed to relax some restrictions within the state on May 2, but none relate to playing bowls that we are aware of.

“Bowls Queensland continues to liaise with the QLD State Government and will advise districts and clubs when we condone roll ups to commence within QLD Affiliated clubs.”

With the return of players still up in the air, club president David Rose said he can’t see games continuing “for at least another month”.

“You do really miss it,” Rose said.

“But at this stage you just have to make your own entertainment at home.”

As for when the sport does resume, Rose hopes to see both new and old faces back at the club.

“I hope they all come back. But I would like to see some new faces out there having a throw to tire out the arms.”